How You Can Help Your Finances With Personal Bankruptcy

There are many reasons why you want to file for personal bankruptcy, but the tips in this article can help you address your questions and worries. It can be a tough decision to live with, but if this is the only option available to you, it is important that you file bankruptcy properly.

A huge mistake people make before filing for bankruptcy is maxing out their credit cards. This can lead to disaster when you file and the credit card companies might not discharge the debt. If you can, you need to stop using your credit cards at least six months before you file, and ideally for a year prior. Also, do your best to pay the minimum payments on these cards for at least six months before you file.

Don't let bill collectors convince you that you are ineligible for bankruptcy. Debt collectors do not want you to file bankruptcy under any circumstances because it means that they will not get the money you owe them, so they will always tell you that you do not qualify when given the chance. The only way to truly know if you qualify is to do some research or speak with a bankruptcy attorney.

Make sure you are completely honest when filing for bankruptcy. Hiding your assets is never wise. It is necessary to be open regarding both the positive and negative aspects of your financial life. Don't withhold information, and create a smart way of coping with the reality of the situation.

Meet with many different attorneys before making any decision on one. To do this, you must start looking well in advance of when you need to file. If you wait until the last minute, you will not have the time to find an attorney that will give you good advice, and one that is easy to work with.

Don't put off bankruptcy forever. You might be better off filing early rather than juggling your debt for years. If you aren't sure what to do, search for a nonprofit agency that helps consumers navigate bankruptcy. These experts can advise you about the best time to file and can share information about what to expect. Many of these agencies provide classes or workshops about managing credit as well.

Before you consider filing for bankruptcy, you should make a pre-determination if bankruptcy may be the right choice. First, make a list of all income, including, salary, child support, alimony, rent and any other sources you may have. Then, make a list of your bills. These would include mortgage, rent, car payments, monthly credit card payments, groceries and gas. If your monthly bill total is more than the income you bring in, it may be time to seek the advice of a bankruptcy attorney, who can help you make the final decision.

Filing for bankruptcy will not only just stop credit card companies from harassing you about debt. It will wipe out many of your debts, which may include utility company bills, wage garnishment and foreclosure. It will reduce all of these debts down to zero, and you will have to rebuild your credit all over.

If you filed for bankruptcy, and now would like to restore your credit, be careful on how you do this. There are some legitimate companies out there that do want to help, and will. However, there are also very many companies that are just waiting to take advantage of people who are in a tough situation. So do your research very carefully, when trying to hire one of these companies.

Know the difference between Chapters 7 and 13 bankruptcies. Chapter 7 will wipe your debts clean, meaning you will not owe what you file against. Chapter 13 requires you to agree to repay your debts. These debts need to be repaid within three to five years of the filing date.

Start taking calls from bill collectors. You may have been avoiding calls from bill collectors, but if you are filing bankruptcy you may need to speak to them. You need to have all of your debts laid out so that your lawyer can get to work involving them in your case. If you don't include a debt, it will not be discharged, and you will still have to pay it.

Talk to your children about what is going on. Bankruptcy can be extremely difficult for you and your spouse to go through, and children can usually sense when mom and dad do not feel right. You don't have to go into detail, but give them an overview about what is happening. This way, you can teach them how to avoid bankruptcy, and how to cope with stressful news in a healthy way.

If you want to try to avoid bankruptcy, you have to do everything you can to reduce your expenses. Sit down and write-up every expense you have for the month and start slashing. It does not matter how small, even the buck you spend at the coffee machine helps and adds up.

If you have tried everything to save your finances but have been unable to find a solution, it might be necessary for you to file bankruptcy. Do not let this situation cause too much stress for you. You will find that this article contains very valuable information.