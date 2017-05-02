The Best Ways To Rebound After You Submit Personal Bankruptcy

Are you struggling with debts that you are unable to pay, or bills that you have to put off month after month? If so, you may have thought about filing for personal bankruptcy. While this can work out well in the end, before you do so, you need to learn how the process works. This article can help.

After filing for bankruptcy, check your credit report to make sure that it was reported the way that it should have been. You want to make sure that any debts that were part of your bankruptcy are now labeled "BK" so creditors know you no longer owe that money.

Don't be afraid to apply for credit for purchases such as a new home or car just because you have a recently discharged bankruptcy. Many lenders will take your new financial situation into account. They may be more likely to loan money to someone who has no debt due to a bankruptcy than to the person with, say, 75,000 dollars in credit card debt. The fact that you have no monthly credit card payments can make you look like a better risk.

Do not use a credit card to pay income taxes and then file for bankruptcy. In a lot of places, the debt cannot be discharged, and you may still owe money to the IRS. In most cases, you can use the adage that "a dischargeable tax is a dischargeable debt." Because of this, transferring the debt to your credit card is pointless.

Know your rights when it comes to filing for personal bankruptcy. The last thing you need now, is a hassle from the legal professional that you hire to represent you. A few years ago, the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act was made into law, in order to protect financially strapped consumers from being ripped off. Beware and be informed!

Be sure to consider all of your options before filing for personal bankruptcy, as there may be some you haven't considered. If you have a job that has slowed down due to the recession, such as construction, you may need to find a new job. This could help your situation until the economy picks back up.

Be aware that most bankruptcy lawyers will offer a free consultation. Take advantage of that and meet with several of them. If it's handled in 15 minutes or less, if you meet with the assistant instead of the lawyer, or if you're pressured to sign up immediately in person or by phone, go somewhere else.

Remember that certain kinds of debt won't be discharged even after you have filed for bankruptcy. If you have outstanding student loans, owe child or spousal support, a divorce settlement agreement, or unpaid taxes, you will still be liable for these debts. Also, if you forget to list certain debts on your court documents, you won't be able to add them in the future.

Be prepared to complete some mandatory courses. When you file for bankruptcy, the court will require that you successfully complete two mandatory courses, a credit counseling course and a debtor education course. Both of these courses can be completed online for a nominal fee, and while they are not too difficult, it is important that you are prepared for them.

Once you have filed for bankruptcy, do not discontinue payment on secured loans. These loans are the ones for your car or your home. Even if you are not receiving paper bills or statements on these accounts, make the regular payment on time, each month. These are likely the possessions you do not want included from the bankruptcy.

Protect your wages to live on. Bankruptcy is an important way to do just that. If you owe enough money that creditors are threatening to file lawsuits against you, it's time to seek legal counsel. If a creditor sues you, they can obtain their money by garnishing your wages, taking a large chunk of change from your paychecks. This can put you in even more debt and make your situation worse. Filing bankruptcy will put a stop to any lawsuits and protect the money you need to survive. If the situation becomes dire, you can also ask for an emergency filing, so you don't have to wait a couple of weeks for the attorney to compile all the information he or she needs.

Do not wait too long to file for bankruptcy, if that is what you are going to do. By waiting a long period of time, you are just allowing your debt to keep piling up. Once you have decided that filing for bankruptcy is the right choice, start the process right away!

Credit scoring companies do not always stay on top of things, when it comes to removing your bankruptcy from their files when the time has come. So be sure to stay on top of this. If you notice that it is not taken off your records, make a copy of your discharge notice, along with a letter requesting that they remove this.

Prior to filing for personal bankruptcy, take care to not make withdrawals from your retirement accounts, IRA's, or 401k's. You may think you are doing the right thing to free up money, but often these types of accounts are protected from any bankruptcy proceedings. If you withdrawal the money, you may be opening it up to any bankruptcy action.

Avoiding bankruptcy is all about planning. Once you plan things out and execute your plan, you make sure that you are financially secure, no matter what comes up. Proper planning is key to making sure you are not stressed in life. Apply these tips to your life, so that you do not have to file for bankruptcy ever again.